Guidewire Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -136.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $120.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Guidewire Software by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

