Guidewire Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -136.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $120.71.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Guidewire Software by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.