Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.38. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

