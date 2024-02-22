Hayden Brown Sells 43,714 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50.

Upwork Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 185.88 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 92.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 107.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

