H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $57.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,150,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

