H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 1.1 %
H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.
Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,150,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
