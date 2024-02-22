Head to Head Analysis: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -1,003.36% -38.92% -33.61% Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A 35.29% 2.20%

Risk and Volatility

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $35.38 million 90.34 -$248.71 million ($3.26) -8.95 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $30,000.00 N/A -$190,000.00 $0.01 8.01

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enzon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Revolution Medicines and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 1 10 0 2.91 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus price target of $36.82, suggesting a potential upside of 26.22%. Given Revolution Medicines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Enzon Pharmaceuticals beats Revolution Medicines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company's RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI), RMC-6291 (RASG12C), and RMC-9805 (RASG12D) are in clinical development. Its additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in its pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), which are in IND-enabling development, and additional compounds targeting other RAS variants. The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

