Head-To-Head Analysis: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) vs. Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A SurgePays 14.63% 148.74% 52.34%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00 SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Singapore Telecommunications and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and SurgePays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $10.97 billion 2.64 $1.62 billion N/A N/A SurgePays $121.54 million 1.01 -$680,000.00 $1.45 4.89

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of SurgePays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SurgePays beats Singapore Telecommunications on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments. The company provides mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; and fixed voice and data, satellite, managed services, ICT, cloud computing, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as professional consulting services. It also offers 5G, roaming, and Singtel super stacker services; smart homes, WiFi mesh, WiFi 6, and home priority plan solutions; insurance, smart network, dash, Singtel paylater, and telephony services; TV packs, DVR set top boxes, TV GO, music, newsstand, and cast services; mobile phones; and devices and gadgets, such as wearables, TV, audio, home office essentials, gamic products, home appliances, and phone accessories. In addition, the company provides 5G, mobility, and connectivity services; Singtel Liquid-X and managed network services; cloud services, data center services, and software-as-a service; Internet of Things; voice, unified communications, managed unified communications, cloud conferencing, international calling, and SIP trunking services; and TV services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry. In addition, the company provides Surge Blockchain software, a back-office marketplace offering wholesale consumable goods direct to convenience stores who are transacting on the SurgePays Fintech platform. Further, it offers lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

