Head-To-Head Analysis: United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

United Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Bancorp pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

6.8% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of United Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $40.90 million 1.63 $8.95 million $1.57 7.44 Pathfinder Bancorp $72.85 million 0.78 $9.29 million $1.51 7.95

Pathfinder Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 21.88% 15.79% 1.08% Pathfinder Bancorp 12.76% 8.17% 0.66%

Summary

United Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

