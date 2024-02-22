Head to Head Contrast: Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) vs. OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nicolet Bankshares and OptimumBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $88.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.42%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 14.69% 9.88% 1.15% OptimumBank 15.20% 8.14% 0.83%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and OptimumBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $418.83 million 2.77 $61.52 million $4.06 19.39 OptimumBank $24.38 million 1.26 $4.02 million $0.76 5.59

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats OptimumBank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

