Head to Head Review: NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) versus enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU)

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for enCore Energy and NexGen Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enCore Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 NexGen Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

enCore Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.18%. NexGen Energy has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.03%. Given NexGen Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexGen Energy is more favorable than enCore Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enCore Energy N/A N/A -$16.51 million ($0.12) -35.42 NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$43.53 million ($0.23) -30.65

This table compares enCore Energy and NexGen Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

enCore Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexGen Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of enCore Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares enCore Energy and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enCore Energy N/A -4.92% -4.05% NexGen Energy N/A -13.21% -10.61%

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Mega Uranium Ltd.

