Head to Head Survey: Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) versus Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Engie Brasil Energia pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.31 billion N/A $515.84 million $0.78 10.75 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.60 billion 3.08 $513.03 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Engie Brasil Energia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

1.1% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Engie Brasil Energia and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 2 2 0 2.50 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 29.80% 37.69% 8.71% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 6.41% 3.42% 1.42%

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 8,453.3 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines. In addition, it manufactures, wholesales, retails, operates, and maintains solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 66,939 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

