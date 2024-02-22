Head to Head Survey: Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) versus Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Free Report) and Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maisons du Monde and Lowe’s Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lowe’s Companies $97.06 billion 1.35 $6.44 billion $12.97 17.57

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Maisons du Monde.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A Lowe’s Companies 8.49% -54.56% 18.17%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Maisons du Monde and Lowe’s Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Maisons du Monde and Lowe’s Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maisons du Monde 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lowe’s Companies 0 12 11 0 2.48

Lowe’s Companies has a consensus price target of $241.54, indicating a potential upside of 6.02%. Given Lowe’s Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lowe’s Companies is more favorable than Maisons du Monde.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Lowe’s Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lowe’s Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats Maisons du Monde on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides home and living room related products in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products. It also provides furniture, such as sofas, chairs, beds, mattresses and bedframes, floor lamps, tables, and junior furniture; and tables and storage units comprising bookshelves, wardrobes, and cupboards, as well as outdoor furniture. In addition, the company offers warehouse logistics and order preparation services, as well as container transport services between harbor and warehouses. It provides its products under the Maisons du Monde brand. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Vertou, France.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, and renters. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe's Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

