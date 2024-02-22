Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 57,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hess by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.21. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

