HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at TD Cowen

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

