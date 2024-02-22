Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,552,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 839,909 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of Hologic worth $177,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

