Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT) Trading Down 0.3%

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$53.98 and last traded at C$54.18. Approximately 160,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 239,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.32.

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.