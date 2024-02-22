Hormel Foods (HRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY24 guidance at $1.51-1.65 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HRL opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 253,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 198,703 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,093,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,230,000 after acquiring an additional 349,779 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

