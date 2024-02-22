Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $65.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

HWM stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

