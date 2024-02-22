Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hub Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Hub Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

