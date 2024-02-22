Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 111,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 634,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

