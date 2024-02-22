Hudson Executive Capital Lp Sells 90,582 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $457.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

