Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $942.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,375,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after buying an additional 262,310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 296,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 803.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 933,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

