Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Director Jorge S. Mesquita Buys 545 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $367.42 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.83.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Humana by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 256,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.