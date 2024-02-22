iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to C$102.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$67.61.

IAG opened at C$85.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$90.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.39. The company has a market cap of C$9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total transaction of C$178,926.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total transaction of C$178,926.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

