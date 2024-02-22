ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.

ICFI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sidoti lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Shares of ICFI opened at $151.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.43. ICF International has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 898 shares in the company, valued at $125,809.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,432,135. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 180,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ICF International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,126,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

