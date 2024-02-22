iHeartMedia (IHRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $339.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.92. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 203.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 556.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

