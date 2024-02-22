ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,154.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,452 shares of company stock worth $9,901,225 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 566,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 229,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,796,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after purchasing an additional 703,117 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 890.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

