Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Cathal G. Phelan Sells 2,556 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $252,737.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Impinj Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PI opened at $100.85 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,290,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,211,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after acquiring an additional 568,301 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 292,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 292,158 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PI
Impinj Company Profile
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Impinj
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- What are earnings reports?
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.