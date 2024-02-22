Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Cathal G. Phelan Sells 2,556 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $252,737.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $100.85 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,290,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,211,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after acquiring an additional 568,301 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 292,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 292,158 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

