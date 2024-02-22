Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,054,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Ingersoll Rand worth $194,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,222,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $88.96 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

