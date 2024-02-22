Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IR. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $88.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

