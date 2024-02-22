InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Down to $22.80

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $21.57. InMode shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 1,648,914 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INMD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

InMode Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.22.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $41,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

