Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 119,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,743,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.48.

Institutional Trading of Intelligent Bio Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions comprises approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

