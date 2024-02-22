InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Up to $97.76

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.76, but opened at $105.51. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $106.65, with a volume of 143,263 shares changing hands.

IHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,000.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

