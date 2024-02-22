International Seaways (INSW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $51.36 on Thursday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $54,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $213,010. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter worth $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Read More

