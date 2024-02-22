Invesco Ltd. Acquires 147,143 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.52% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $167,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,430,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,933,000 after buying an additional 244,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.40.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

