Invesco Ltd. Acquires 189,902 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,902 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.41% of Trimble worth $189,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,499 shares of company stock worth $479,570. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.31 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

