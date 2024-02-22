Invesco Ltd. Acquires 203,862 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.15% of Eagle Materials worth $182,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $242.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.51 and a 200 day moving average of $188.81.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $157,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,204 shares of company stock worth $3,806,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

