Invesco Ltd. Acquires 263,330 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.95% of EMCOR Group worth $193,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $252.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.00 and a 200-day moving average of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.22 and a 52-week high of $255.71.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

