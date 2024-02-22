Invesco Ltd. Acquires 4,423,626 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 369.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.02% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $178,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $36.47.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.