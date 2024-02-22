Invesco Ltd. Acquires 481,881 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.72% of Dollar General worth $166,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,306,000 after buying an additional 279,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $1,528,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $141.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $227.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

