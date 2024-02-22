Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272,851 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.28% of Paramount Global worth $191,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Shares of PARA opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Global
Paramount Global Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.