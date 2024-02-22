Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272,851 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.28% of Paramount Global worth $191,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.