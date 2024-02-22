Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.63% of Sealed Air worth $172,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

