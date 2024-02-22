Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.38% of Zebra Technologies worth $168,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $274.43 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $320.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.62 and a 200-day moving average of $243.66.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

