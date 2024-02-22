Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 526,951 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Discover Financial Services worth $193,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $120.71 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

