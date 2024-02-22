Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,003,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186,650 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $186,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMFL. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,261,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,978,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 951.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 154,210 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IMFL opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

