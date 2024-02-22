Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.11% of Iron Mountain worth $192,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

