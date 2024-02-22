Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,024,361 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.87% of BorgWarner worth $177,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWA. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BWA opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

