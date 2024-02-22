Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,762,944 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.74% of GitLab worth $191,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after purchasing an additional 422,080 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,282.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GTLB opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
