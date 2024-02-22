Invesco Ltd. Buys 210,338 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.10% of CubeSmart worth $180,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CubeSmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 371,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,825,000 after acquiring an additional 89,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 122.16%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.