Invesco Ltd. Buys 249,127 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.94% of Principal Financial Group worth $160,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $22,726,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.