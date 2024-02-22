Invesco Ltd. Buys 280,177 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.84% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $184,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,173,000 after buying an additional 937,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,174,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,950,000 after acquiring an additional 371,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,445,000 after acquiring an additional 306,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.29 and a 1-year high of $106.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

